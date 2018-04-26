Colin Richards pitched coach Juan Lopez’ Bunnell High baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Brookfield to open the week. Richards threw six shutout innings, before Max Honafius came on in the seventh to complete the six-hitter. Richards had two hits and an RBI. Tyler Vancho went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Dylan Kovacs, Alex Koletar, Anthony Broadhurst and Emilio Jasso all had a hit and an RBI. Bunnell lost a 7-4 road decision to Bethel on Monday. Richards had a double and scored two runs. Kovacs had a double and scored a run. Bunnell lost a 2-1 pitching dual to Weston on Saturday. Vancho went the distance, as he scattered five hits, struck out six and allowed one earned run. Justin Herrera had two hits. Taylor Perry had a RBI. Weston (5-3, 2-0) rode a trio of pitchers to victory. Bunnell began the week with a 14-0 victory over Joel Barlow. The Bulldogs banged out 14 hits, played errorless defense, and scored nine runs in the seventh inning. Kovacs went 3-for-3. Tyler Cartagena and Herrera were 2-for-4. Koletar had two hits and pitched six scoreless innings, scattering six hits.

Stratford baseball

Stratford High went on the road to defeat Immaculate High in Danbury, 6-4, on Friday. Kevan Duffy pitched into the sixth inning to get the win. Braydon Seaburg threw the last two frames. Seaburg had two doubles, a single, and scored two runs. Duffy singled, doubled, and drove in two runs. Patrick Ianetta had two hits and scored two runs for Immaculate, now 5-2. New Fairfield defeated Stratford, 1-0, in an SWC pitching duel at Penders Field on Monday. The Rebels’ Sean King and Stratford’s Brendan Duffy went head to head, with King only yielding five hits and Duffy only giving up four hits and striking out nine. Brian Forsberg’s single in the top of the fourth plated Sean Jamieson with the game’s only run, as New Fairfield improved to 5-3, 1-0 in the SWC. Stratford is now 6-4, 1-2 SWC. Stratford earlier lost to Masuk High, 12-1. Seaburg had Stratford’s only hit and only run. He scored in the top of third on Logan Zezima’s sacrifice fly. Stratford lost to Notre Dame-Fairfield. Kevan Duffy had two hits. Seaburg and Gabe Avila each whad a hit and scored a run. Bob Karosy hit a grand-slam home run in ND’s seven-run fourth inning.

Bunnell girls tennis

Bunnell team improved to 2-3 with a 7-0 victory over Notre Dame. Singles: Cecilia Vicens-Aca (B) def. Viviana Quintero 6-0, 6-2; Lucy Li (B) def. Ananda Wilkins 6-0, 6-1; Mikaela Puzzo (B) wins by forfeit, Nathalie Barrios (B) wins by forfeit; doubles: Maddy DeGregorio/Carrie Lutian (B) def. Monica Cardenas/Sydeny Manzo 6-1, 6-1; Samantha Elmadjian/Keane Alindato def. Deja Bynoe/Sara Santacrus 6-0, 6-0; Bunnell wins doubles 3 by forfeit.

Bunnell girls golf

Bunnell lost to Notre Dame, 244-297 at the par 36 front nine at Oronoque Country Club on Monday. Lady Bulldog coach Cliff Schrock is pleased with his team’s improvement. “Following a 69 in the first match of the year, junior Danka Hlinka has reduced her score four shots each in the last two, 65-61,” he said. “In today’s match, junior Sasha Kalson was having a frustrating nine before playing a strong ninth hole and making a bogey-5.” Leading Bunnell were Hlinka 61, Kalson 77, Kellie Taylor 78. Due to illness, the Lady Bulldogs went with three golfers, with an automatic score of 81 going in the fourth spot. Bunnell (0-3) plays at Brookfield on Wednesday and at Joel Barlow on Thursday. Bunnell earlier lost to Masuk High. Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Hlinka 65, Taylor 75, senior Debra Caminade 77 and Kalson 79.

Stratford boys lacrosse

Stratford High defeated Foran High, 7-4, on Saturday. Dan Cox made 11 saves for the Red Devils (1-6). Gavin Scofield (assist) and Tyler Ciccia each scored two goals. Nick Cipriani, Trevor Marks and Jake Chittem had goals. John Bike had an assist.

Bunnell softball

Bunnell High lost to Weston High, 13-5, on Friday. Kelly Bavolacco and Brianna Ramos each had two singles and a double for Bunnell (2-5). Riley Matto had a single and a double. Bunnell fell to Brookfield. Alyssa Moore and Matto had the lone hits, both singles, in the fourth inning.

Stratford softball

Stratford High scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-4 victory over Weston High. Adrianna Tomaj was 4-for-4 with a triple. Taylor Lubas had a triple and two singles. Angela Grindrod had two hits, including a home run. Melissa Uhrynowski was 3-for-4. Rachel Newall had three hits and drove in two runs. Skylar Boibeaux hit a triple. Grindrod struck out seven Trojans.