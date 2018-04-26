The Bunnell High boys track and field team opened up the season against the Kolbe Cathedral Cougars and the Weston Trojans. In individual races, Weston’s Brian Kennedy outlasted Bunnell’s Ramsley Exantus in the 110 meter hurdles, Kennedy finishing at 15.8. Exantus finishing at 16.6. Weston’s John Cassol came in third at 16.7.

In the 100 meter dash, it was a three way close call with Bunnell’s Christ N’Dabian taking the top spot at 11.1. Weston’s Brendan Sawyer was second at 11.5 and Bunnell’s Eli Alexandre took third at 11.7. The 300 meter hurdle event saw Exantus edge out Kennedy with a time of 42.9 to Kennedy’s 43.2. In the 400 meter dash, Weston’s Baruch Goodman finished first at 53.9 followed by teammate Kevin Stankiewicz at 54.9. He survived a hard charging, and a surprise in the race, Bunnell’s Justin Almonte who came in third at 55.2.

In the 200 meter dash, Bunnell took two out of the three top places led by N’Dabian with a time of 22.7. He was followed by Weston’s Goodman at 23.8 seconds and Bunnell’s Alexandre third at 24.1 seconds.

The field events saw Bunnell take first place in four events.

In the long jump, Bunnell’s Tyreek Smith led all jumpers with a leap of 21-8. Weston’s Samuel Chica was second at 19-5 and in third was Bunnell’s Jon Cineus with a jump of 19-0.

The triple jump saw Cineus win by a wide margin with a jump of 43-3.25, followed by teammate Tyreek Smith at 38-8. In third was Weston’s John Cassol with a mark of 34-6.

In the discus throw, Bunnell took the first two spots in surprise fashion as Owen Jaekle launched the discus 80-4 followed by teammate Chris Sakowicz with a distance of 74-0. In third was Weston’s Mark Frederiksen at 72-3.

In the javelin, Bunnell’s Dennis Johnson came in first with a distance of 127-0. Weston’s Frederiksen was in second at 103-4 and in third was Bunnell’s Almonte at 97-5.

Stratford girls team

Stratford High defeated Masuk High 80-64 and lost to Joel Barlow 97-52.

“We are off to a great start, with six girls qualifying for states and one for SWCs after our first meet,” said head coach Eliza Poulos. “We came in first place in the long jump against both teams as Chi Chi Anekwe jumped 15-5. Emily Goddard was first in the 300 hurdles (53 seconds) and Kristi Pena won the 100 meter dash (12.9).”

Stratford’s 4×100 relay team of Alanya Gatling, Ava Buckmir, Shae White and Pena ran a 52.4 to qualify for states. Qualifying in the 400 were Isabella Moshier with a time of 62.3 and Anekwe at 64.0.

Bunnell girls team

Bunnell High defeated Kolbe, lost to Weston and Weston topped the Cougars. Keseri Gonzalez was meet best in the 100 (13.1) and 200 (27.1). Susie Poisson won the 100 hurdles (19.1). In the field events, the Lady Bulldogs’ Jasmine St. Clair won the discus (91-9) and Hannah McLaughlin the javelin (98-7).