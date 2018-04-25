DeLorenzo returns to court on May 30

Board of Education member Robert DeLorenzo will return to Bridgeport Superior Court on May 30 to answer to allegations of sexual assault.

DeLorenzo’s case was moved after one of his attorneys was not in court on Wednesday. DeLorenzo’s attorneys and the state’s attorney’s office are waiting for more information, according to court officials.

DeLorenzo, 45, was charged on April 5 with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Stratford police say a 13-year-old girl accused DeLorenzo of inappropriately touching her on more than one occasion. In court records, DeLorenzo has denied the allegations.

Sean Barrett, DeLorenzo’s attorney, did not respond to messages from The Star seeking comment.