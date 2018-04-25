Democrat Monica Tujak Brill has her sights set on becoming a state senator.

Tujak Brill filed paperwork on Tuesday with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to run for the 21st District state Senate seat.

Republican Kevin Kelly has held the seat since 2011. Kelly defeated Prez Palmer for a fourth two-year term in 2016.

Tujak Brill said there are many reasons for her candidacy, but she feels Stratford needs “better representation” in Hartford.

“Whether you’re a senior who’s worried about higher insurance costs, a family concerned about your children’s education and better funding for local schools, or a young person who’s wondering whether Connecticut is a smart choice to put down long term roots and find a decent job, I intend to find good long-term practical solutions for the many issues confronting our neighbors,” Tujak Brill said in a statement.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Tujak Brill has worked for 30 years as a certified public accountant. Tujak Brill has also has served as senior finance director for Catholic Charities of Fairfield County and is currently controller at New Opportunities Inc., an agency that delivers social service programs to low-income communities in 27 municipalities in Connecticut.

“I’ve seen how difficult it is for some of our residents, including those who rely on food pantries and soup kitchens to survive, seniors who need basic services, and those impacted forever by the Sandy Hook tragedy,” Tujak Brill said. “But I can also read a financial statement, have balanced the budgets of many organizations, and know the right questions to ask to find out where the money goes. It’s that blend of compassion and business know-how that I think can well serve the 21st District and the state,” she added.

Tujak Brill has the support of Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips.

“I am excited about Monica because she’s a refreshing change from partisan politics. She listens with a smart, caring independent ability to connect with everyone to find common solutions.”

Tujak Brill is the wife of former 8th District Town Council candidate Adam Brill.