Fire heavily damages basement of Garibaldi Avenue home

Three people are homeless after a fire at a Garibaldi Avenue home late Tuesday evening.

Stratford Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the occupants of 84 Garibaldi Ave. called the 911 Center at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to report a fire in the home’s basement. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through a basement window. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to a small section of the basement.

Lampart said the fire appears to have been caused by an extension-type cord located under storage that was used to power a sump pump. The cord failed and ignited a wooden shelving unit, its contents and parts of the interior framing.

No injuries were reported, Lampart said. The home cannot be occupied until damages can be repaired and an inspection is done by the town building official, Lampart said.