Saturday, April 28

In the Line of Fire (1993)

The challenges of life as a Secret Service agent on Presidential detail becomes a popular thriller in the hands of director Wolfgang Petersen. Clint Eastwood stars.

8:30 a.m., Sundance

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

The magic and mystery of Lewis Carroll’s fairy tale receives the Tim Burton treatment in this entertaining if slightly bizarre interpretation. Johnny Depp stars.

9:40 a.m., Freeform

Forrest Gump (1994)

The Oscar winner celebrates a magical man who happens to show up in all the right places at all the right times with all the right sayings. Tom Hanks was named Best Actor.

5:35 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, April 29

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

The wonders of a flying automobile inspire a family musical from Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman who also wrote the songs for Mary Poppins. Dick Van Dyke stars.

11:30 a.m., Sundance

Star! (1968)

The life and loves of stage star Gertrude Lawrence come to life in this delightful musical comedy from director Robert Wise. Julie Andrews delivers a fascinating portrayal.

12:05 p.m., FXM

Casino (1995)

The underworld of Las Vegas comes to life in this Martin Scorcese epic that celebrates the glitz and glamour of organized crime. Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone star.

1 p.m., VH-1

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958)

The dedication of a determined British woman to save children in China offers Ingrid Bergman yet another chance to showcase her charismatic screen presence.

2 p.m., TCM

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

The famed Broadway musical becomes a wondrous Oscar-winning film in the sure hands of director Norman Jewison. Topol heads a winning cast.

4:45 p.m., TCM

Jurassic Park (1994)

The highs and lows of running an amusement park for dinosaurs give Steven Spielberg the framework to have a lot of thrilling fun on screen. Laura Dern stars.

7:10 p.m., SyFy

I Want to Live! (1958)

The controversy over capital punishment grounds this semi-documentary look at the final days of a woman facing the death penalty. Susan Hayward won an Oscar.

8 p.m., TCM