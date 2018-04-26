Board of Education accountability needed

To the Editor:

I am writing to address the realignment/redistricting subject. It is my interpretation that the information given to the public on why this is being rolled out is disingenuous to say the least.

In a meeting since the new year, it was alluded to, that the redistricting/realignment option would be rolled out over a 3-year period and now we are here today looking into this initiative to happen within a couple of months.

At another meeting, it looks as though budget options are being padded in departments that do not even have employees. Whatever the reason for it to be, it does not make sense to the general public.

At that very same meeting, there was communication through questioning, that transportation savings to a rough estimate of $700,000 for being the reason.

My question to the Board of Education is as follows: If the Board of education was fully funded, would the options set forth to the public in Demagnetizing Stratford Academy and realignment/redistricting the elementary schools in Stratford still be moving forward?

The people of this town have been begging the Board of Ed to show actuals into how the money is being spent and where. What do we get?

What is the reason for rushing this decision?

Who holds the Board of Education accountable?

I am fed up that my investment in this town through taxes goes down a black hole with no accountability.

The money allowed to the Board of Education should be considered as a gift of donation for investment from the people of this town. I am asking that we make good on this investment and hold the investment makers accountable for how they choose to spend this donation.

I am asking that we strongly consider funding a full operational audit of the Board of Education.

If that cannot be arranged, then I am asking for transparency into the actuals regarding Board of Education spending in Stratford. As a speaker stated at Monday evening’s meeting, “transparency is free”.

I am asking for accountability to the tax base in Stratford.