Vicki Soto Memorial scholarships available to graduating seniors

The Stratford-based Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarship is a four year renewable $5,026 scholarship awarded once a year to graduating seniors from Stratford High School and Bunnell High School. Application deadline is May 1.

In addition to awarding these two local scholarships, there also is The Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarship to be awarded statewide and nationally. One recipient from the state of Connecticut and one recipient from around the country will receive a one-time $5,026 scholarship. All recipients of the scholarship must be pursuing a college degree at an accredited university in the field of education and demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and leadership skills. The recipients must also demonstrate the spirit to Live, Laugh, and Love both life and education the way Vicki did.

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit vickisotomemorial.com/scholarships/.