Stratford Star

Vicki Soto Memorial scholarships available to graduating seniors

By Stratford Star on April 25, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools ·

The Stratford-based Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarship is a four year renewable $5,026 scholarship awarded once a year to graduating seniors from Stratford High School and Bunnell High School. Application deadline is May 1.

In addition to awarding these two local scholarships, there also is The Vicki Soto Memorial Scholarship to be awarded statewide and nationally. One recipient from the state of Connecticut and one recipient from around the country will receive a one-time $5,026 scholarship. All recipients of the scholarship must be pursuing a college degree at an accredited university in the field of education and demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and leadership skills. The recipients must also demonstrate the spirit to Live, Laugh, and Love both life and education the way Vicki did.

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit vickisotomemorial.com/scholarships/.

Related posts:

  1. Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships
  2. Stratford Library Board offers two $500 scholarships
  3. Chet launches 2018 Dream Big! competition
  4. Avangrid offers 2018-19 scholarships

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: April 9-20 Next Post Girls track: Stratford High's relay qualifies
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress