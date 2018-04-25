Stratford, Bunnell graduation ceremonies set for June 14

Stratford and Bunnell high school students now know to circle the second Thursday of June as the day secondary school will end for them.

The Stratford Board of Education voted on Monday to hold the high schools’ graduation ceremonies on June 14. Stratford High’s commencement ceremony will take place at Penders Field, while Bunnell’s seniors will graduate at the Bunnell High School Stadium on campus.

The Board of Ed also selected June 15 as the last day of classes for the entire district. The school year would have ended on June 19, but the Board of Ed will have a pair of unpaid furlough days on June 18 and 19 and schools will be closed both of those days.