Stratford property transfers: April 9-20

Stratford property transfers: April 19-20
247 Delaware Drive: Michael Banik to 27 Delaware Drive Stratford LLC for $164,100.
195 Prayer Spring Road: J. Demetrios and Stacy Leigh Papachristos to Scott W. and Haylean Huntsman for $350,000.
7 Reed St.: Mary Ellen Fontan to Joel Echevarria for $207,000.
39 Weibe Ave.: Anthony Petrashka to Matthew Petrashka for $210,000.
60 Walnut St.: Jesse M. Clemons to Debra Oliveras for $243,740.
45-47 McQuillan St.: Josey and Marie Balcastro to Paolo Mancuso for $335,000.
140 Abram St.: LPP Mortgage Inc. f/k/a LPP Mortgage LTD to Carl Lenkeit for $175,000.
410 Allyndale Drive: Aidan P. and Erica Mara to Edwin Cruz for $325,500.
105 Carol Road: Karin Birch, Executrix to Caswell Acquisitions LLC for $135,000.
Unit 12-B 40 California St.: Christopher M. Catalano to Alexander Ondy for $85,000.
15 Pepperidge Circle: Noemi Rodriguez to Tanya L. Greene for $410,000.
2304 Barnum Ave.: 2304 Group LLC to Ryan Donnelly for $325,000.
164 Hamilton Ave., Unit 6: LGK Properties LLC to Kadian C. Hunter for $242,900.
345 Bunnyview Drive: Joseph J. and Tricia Zocco to Anthony Robinson for $300,000.
255 Laurel St.: Robert D. Dolyak to Michael Maczuga for $285,000.
95 Ward St.: Ward St. LLC to Dmitriy Marchenko for $397,000.
38 Marchant Road: Amy H. Glad to Alberto Benvenuti for $319,500.
750 Barnum Ave. Cutoff: Charlie Jim and Susan Hie Chung to Kingston Kafe LLC for $600,000.
65-67 Sedgwick Ave.: Catherine Collins, Administrator to Patrick Bennett for $125,000.
55 Walker Drive: Sir-4 Spurcewood LLC to Rafal Bojarski for $186,418.
55 Walker Drive: Anthony E. Monelli, Administrator to Sir-4 Spurcewood LLC for $183,830.
80 Perry Lane: Gerald Castellano to George Fogarty for $429,000.
201 Evergreen Drive: M.E. P. LLC to Tracy A. Sweeting for $253,000.
1 Miranda Lane: Kamilah Yasin to Christopher Bulluck for $220,000.
121 Breakers Lane: Mary E. Falcone to Francis Basile for $277,500.
46 Collins St.: Javier A. Caceres and Colleen D. Flannery to Natasha Royal for $200,000.
75-B River Bend Road: Carlos Calderon to William Miranda for $180,000.
115 Hinman Ave.: Mark A. and Renee Daconto to Winston Powell for $410,000.
70 Alexandria Drive: Arthur Iacurci to Tomasz Czaja for $300,000.
280 Park St.: The Bank of New York to Crickerbook Development for $161,333.
379 Mount Pleasant Ave.: Ronald and Eloise Grabowski to Michelle Atsales for $324,000.
170 Meadowbrook Road: Daniel Auriemme Jr. to Martin Pereira for $177,000.
141 Delaware Drive: Raymond L. Foulds and Linda V. Heck to James O’Niel for $225,000.
44 Rachel Drive: RAG Realty LLC to B Gris Realty LLC for $360,000.