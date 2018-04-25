Stratford property transfers: April 9-20

Stratford property transfers: April 19-20

247 Delaware Drive: Michael Banik to 27 Delaware Drive Stratford LLC for $164,100.

195 Prayer Spring Road: J. Demetrios and Stacy Leigh Papachristos to Scott W. and Haylean Huntsman for $350,000.

7 Reed St.: Mary Ellen Fontan to Joel Echevarria for $207,000.

39 Weibe Ave.: Anthony Petrashka to Matthew Petrashka for $210,000.

60 Walnut St.: Jesse M. Clemons to Debra Oliveras for $243,740.

45-47 McQuillan St.: Josey and Marie Balcastro to Paolo Mancuso for $335,000.

140 Abram St.: LPP Mortgage Inc. f/k/a LPP Mortgage LTD to Carl Lenkeit for $175,000.

410 Allyndale Drive: Aidan P. and Erica Mara to Edwin Cruz for $325,500.

105 Carol Road: Karin Birch, Executrix to Caswell Acquisitions LLC for $135,000.

Unit 12-B 40 California St.: Christopher M. Catalano to Alexander Ondy for $85,000.

15 Pepperidge Circle: Noemi Rodriguez to Tanya L. Greene for $410,000.

2304 Barnum Ave.: 2304 Group LLC to Ryan Donnelly for $325,000.

164 Hamilton Ave., Unit 6: LGK Properties LLC to Kadian C. Hunter for $242,900.

345 Bunnyview Drive: Joseph J. and Tricia Zocco to Anthony Robinson for $300,000.

255 Laurel St.: Robert D. Dolyak to Michael Maczuga for $285,000.

95 Ward St.: Ward St. LLC to Dmitriy Marchenko for $397,000.

38 Marchant Road: Amy H. Glad to Alberto Benvenuti for $319,500.

750 Barnum Ave. Cutoff: Charlie Jim and Susan Hie Chung to Kingston Kafe LLC for $600,000.

65-67 Sedgwick Ave.: Catherine Collins, Administrator to Patrick Bennett for $125,000.

55 Walker Drive: Sir-4 Spurcewood LLC to Rafal Bojarski for $186,418.

55 Walker Drive: Anthony E. Monelli, Administrator to Sir-4 Spurcewood LLC for $183,830.

80 Perry Lane: Gerald Castellano to George Fogarty for $429,000.

201 Evergreen Drive: M.E. P. LLC to Tracy A. Sweeting for $253,000.

1 Miranda Lane: Kamilah Yasin to Christopher Bulluck for $220,000.

121 Breakers Lane: Mary E. Falcone to Francis Basile for $277,500.

46 Collins St.: Javier A. Caceres and Colleen D. Flannery to Natasha Royal for $200,000.

75-B River Bend Road: Carlos Calderon to William Miranda for $180,000.

115 Hinman Ave.: Mark A. and Renee Daconto to Winston Powell for $410,000.

70 Alexandria Drive: Arthur Iacurci to Tomasz Czaja for $300,000.

280 Park St.: The Bank of New York to Crickerbook Development for $161,333.

379 Mount Pleasant Ave.: Ronald and Eloise Grabowski to Michelle Atsales for $324,000.

170 Meadowbrook Road: Daniel Auriemme Jr. to Martin Pereira for $177,000.

141 Delaware Drive: Raymond L. Foulds and Linda V. Heck to James O’Niel for $225,000.

44 Rachel Drive: RAG Realty LLC to B Gris Realty LLC for $360,000.