Parents: Slow down on busing changes

Stratford elementary school students and parents are urging the Board of Education to be cautious about plans that would send some kids back to schools closer to their homes.

In all, 19 speakers, both students and parents, spoke to school board members during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Most were completely against the idea of reducing busing and sending elementary school students to their neighborhood schools. They were also opposed to transforming the magnet school campus Stratford Academy into a neighborhood school.

The school board is considering the busing realignment plan to reduce some of the cost of busing elementary students to schools farther away from their homes. The proposal was unveiled last month.

Concerns ranged from the demographics of schools after a possible reduction in busing to how kids’ lives might be affected if they are pushed into an unfamiliar building.

John Fahan, chairman of Citizens Addressing Racial Equity, said his group’s parent committee cannot support the plan for redistricting because “we feel there is no plan.” He asked for the Board of Ed to postpone any planning to possibly relocate students and to “grandfather in” any students who are already traveling to different campuses.

“It will disrupt our children,” Fahan said. “A lot of parents are very concerned.”

Lorenzo Elder talked about how people discussed “racial balance” in schools — one reason why some busing goes on in Stratford schools — but “it doesn’t count when it comes to unemployment.”

Elder said he spent part of last week talking to residents in the South End — Town Council Districts 3 and 4 — and most did not know who their representatives were and had no information on the possible change in the school structuring.

“That’s a shame because we have people who were elected to represent us who aren’t even bringing that message to their constituents,” Elder said, noting that those primarily minority districts are “a major player in this discussion and we need to have our voices at the table.”

Kelly Spellman, a parent of three children in Stratford schools, had fears the board would make a quick vote. She said the information dissimenated about the plan has been “one-sided” and a rushed vote would do a “disservice” to children.

“The emotional and mental health of our children should be just as important as their academics,” Spellman said, asking the board to hold off on making a “knee-jerk reaction [that] fails this town.”

Following the public remarks, Board Chairman Eric Lazaro said he respects the concerns of residents and informed them no decision would be made immediately. Lazaro expects to host a pair of information sessions in the next two weeks.

“We understand that people have anxiety about this, they’re not sure, they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lazaro said after the meeting. He noted that there are parents who have expressed interest in a plan to have their children go to school closer to home.

Lazaro said the board is waiting to hear what the schools receive from the Town Council in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

“Once we get [the Board of Ed’s outlay] we’ll go through and make some decisions about our school system,” he said.