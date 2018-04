For its production of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, Square One Theatre is partnering with PFLAG (Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and Stratford High School Gay/Straight Alliance to participate in post-performance talkbacks with the audience following the 4 p.m. twilight matinee performances on Saturdays, May 5, 12 and 19, 719 Birdseye Street.

For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203-375-8778.