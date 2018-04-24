The 12th annual Stratford High School Senior Recognition/Athletic Hall of Fame dinner will take place Friday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons Catering and Banquet, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

All senior athletes who earned a varsity letter during the school year will be honored and receive a commemorative plaque listing the sports, years played, and varsity letters earned. In addition, senior athletes who achieved a 3.2 or higher grade point average during their career will receive a Scholar-Athlete plaque celebrating that accomplishment.

The school will induct two former athletes into its Athletic Hall of Fame which began in 1998. Two-time softball all-stater Nicole Vena Repko (Class of 2007) and soccer all-stater Walter ‘Butch’ Carmona (Class of 1992) will bring to 77 the number of athletes and coaches in the SHS Hall of Fame.

In addition the SHS Athletic Department will recognize two other individuals. Stratford’s long-time Superintendent of Recreation Pat Patusky (Class of 1972) will receive the Distinguished Service Award and Mike LaPia, president of the Red Devils Booster Club, will be presented the Community Spirit and Service Award.

Tickets for the event are $30 and they may be purchased by contacting SHS Athletic Director Anthony DeAngelo at 203-385-4240 or via email, [email protected]. The deadline for reservations is May 11. Checks should be made out to Stratford High School Athletics.