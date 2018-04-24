Stratford Star

Bunnell Post Prom Committee seeks donations

By Stratford Star on April 24, 2018

Bunnell High School’s Post Prom Committee is seeking donations for this year’s Post Prom event Friday, May 4, at the Sports Center in Shelton.

The committee is looking for gift card donations to restaurants, stores, gas cards, etc. to be raffled off at the end of the night to seniors. They also need monetary donations in any amount to help defray the cost of the venue.

Checks are payable to BHS Post Prom. To make a donation, send it to Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd, Stratford, CT 06614, and write “c/o Post Prom” on the envelope, or contact the following committee members: Judy Grib, [email protected]; Kim Auten, [email protected] or Michelle Moore, [email protected]

