Stratford Star

Girls golf: Lady Bulldogs improving by match

By Stratford Star on April 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High girls golf team lost to Notre Dame, 244-297 at the par 36 front nine at Oronoque Country Club on Monday.

Lady Bulldog coach Cliff Schrock is pleased with his team’s improvement.

“Following a 69 in the first match of the year, junior Danka Hlinka has reduced her score four shots each in the last two, 65-61,” he said. “In today’s match, junior Sasha Kalson was having a frustrating nine before playing a strong ninth hole and making a bogey-5.”

Leading Bunnell were Hlinka 61, Kalson 77 and Kellie Taylor 78.

Due to illness, the Lady Bulldogs went with three golfers, with an automatic score of 81 going in the fourth spot.

Notre Dame was led by Katelyn Pond 45, Sierra O’Keefe 53, Sarah Sportini 72, Rose Baker 74 and Rose Linkasamy 75.

Bunnell (0-3) plays at Brookfield on Wednesday and at Joel Barlow on Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Notre Dame defeats Lady Bulldogs
  2. Girls golf: Bunnell High loses to Notre Dame
  3. Girls golf: Bunnell loses to Weston
  4. Girls tennis: Bunnell High tops Notre Dame Lancers

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: New Milford trims Bunnell
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress