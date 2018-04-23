The Bunnell High girls golf team lost to Notre Dame, 244-297 at the par 36 front nine at Oronoque Country Club on Monday.

Lady Bulldog coach Cliff Schrock is pleased with his team’s improvement.

“Following a 69 in the first match of the year, junior Danka Hlinka has reduced her score four shots each in the last two, 65-61,” he said. “In today’s match, junior Sasha Kalson was having a frustrating nine before playing a strong ninth hole and making a bogey-5.”

Leading Bunnell were Hlinka 61, Kalson 77 and Kellie Taylor 78.

Due to illness, the Lady Bulldogs went with three golfers, with an automatic score of 81 going in the fourth spot.

Notre Dame was led by Katelyn Pond 45, Sierra O’Keefe 53, Sarah Sportini 72, Rose Baker 74 and Rose Linkasamy 75.

Bunnell (0-3) plays at Brookfield on Wednesday and at Joel Barlow on Thursday.