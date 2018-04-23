Stratford Star

Baseball: New Fairfield defeats Stratford, 1-0

New Fairfield defeated Stratford, 1-0, in an SWC pitching duel at Penders Field on Monday.

The Rebels’ Sean King and Stratford’s Brendan Duffy went head to head, with King only yielding five hits and Duffy only giving up four hits and striking out nine.

Brian Forsberg’s single in the top of the fourth plated Sean Jamieson with the game’s only run, as New Fairfield improved to 5-3, 1-0 in the SWC.

Stratford, now 6-4, 1-2 SWC, returns to action Wednesday at Penders Field hosting Joel Barlow at 4:15.

