The Bunnell High baseball team lost a 7-4 road decision to Bethel High on Monday.

Colin Richards had a double and scored two runs for the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-2 SWC).

Dylan Kovacs had a double and scored a run.

Bethel’s Tyler Davis struck out eight and went 2 for 3.

Liam Ford had three RBIs for the Wildcats (6-4, 2-1 FCIAC).

Bunnell 020 101 0 – 4 5 1

Bethel 004 003 x – 7 12 1

Bunnell – Alex Koletar, Brett Batka (6) and Justin Herrera

Bethel – Tyler Davis, Jack Carratura (6) and Brian Ridzik