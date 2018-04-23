Stratford Star

Stratford hosts animal benefit, adoption events

By Stratford Star on April 23, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold a plant sale fund-raiser on Friday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 28, 9-4, Sunday, April 29, 11-3; Tuesday, May 1, 5:30-7:30, Thursday, May 3, 5:30-7:30 and Saturday, May 5, 9-noon, at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets and decorative pots. First 50 customers receive a basil plant and packet of milkweed seeds.

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, May 5 and 19, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

