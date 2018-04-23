Stratford among nominees for federal Opportunity Zone

Stratford is one step closer to receiving a federal designation aimed at boosting the town’s economic development prospects.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Friday that a portion of Stratford is among the state’s nominees for the federal Opportunity Zone program, designed to induce long-term investments in low-income communities.

Seventy-two Opportunity Zone nominees have been chosen among 27 municipalities across Connecticut.

“One of my administration’s top priorities has been the revitalization, reinvention and growth of our cities,” Malloy said on Friday. “These opportunity zone nominations we have made will go a long way in encouraging new investment and development in areas that will be critical to Connecticut’s future. I’d like to thank all of the towns that submitted applications, and congratulate those chosen for this exciting new program.”

The program provides a federal tax incentive for investors to re-invest unrealized capital gains into opportunity zones through opportunity funds, according to a statement from Malloy’s office.. Under the terms of the program, the governor of each state must submit a plan to the federal government designating up to 25% of the qualified census tracts in their state as opportunity zones, which is then subject to approval of the Secretary of the Treasury.

Stratford’s nominated Opportunity Zone, dubbed Census Tract #804, is located in the town’s South End. It is currently zoned for retail commercial, light industrial, multi-family residential and one-family residential, with available sites along the Interstate 95 corridor at 993 Honeyspot Road, 300 Old South Ave., 18 Philo Street, Woodend Road and 2020 Stratford Ave. Town and state officials are looking at designing a roundabout at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Honeyspot Road, not far from Two Roads Brewing.

“Stratford is positioning itself for continued economic growth, and the Opportunity Zone designation will leverage our current assets in the area to maximize that growth potential,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said Monday in a statement. “I want to thank the governor.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, said he is happy to see that Stratford is part of the Opportunity Zone program.

“Reinvesting in our towns and cities will only help to grow jobs for the hard-working families of Connecticut. Instead of continual tax increases laid down by the Malloy Administration, Connecticut must focus on finding ways to create organic economic opportunity and job growth to move our state forward – this federal program does that.”

Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, called the Opportunity Zone “a powerful incentive to increase investment in Stratford.”

“I appreciate Mayor Hoydick and the Town of Stratford for applying for this designation and the Governor and his staff for listening to my calls and emails about the program,” Gresko added.

Rep. Phil Young, D-120, said the designation will only make Stratford better.

“We all know that Stratford is a great place to live, work, and open a business – This Opportunity Zone designation is the icing on the cake. It is an opportunity to attract investors to the local economy and spur job growth,”

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, said the establishment of the opportunity zones by the Trump Administration “will help improve distressed areas that are prime for economic development.”

“With the state continuing to lose jobs and employers we now have a chance to attract new businesses and industries,” McGorty added. “The residents of Stratford will benefit from this policy and I hope investors take this chance to look at Stratford, which is a great location for investment.”

The Opportunity Zones were established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Any development or redevelopment undertaken in such a designated zone will still be required to undergo local reviews and approvals, Hoydick’s office said.