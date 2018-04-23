Boys & Girls Village holds fundraiser

Boys & Girls Village presents its inaugural Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support fundraiser on Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m., at Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport. Proceeds will benefit at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

The event includes cocktails, music, food, and speakers. Music by James Daniel, coffee and dessert drinks provided by Source Coffeehouse. Special guest appearance by Chaz from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning show.

“This fresh and exciting event is a community celebration and our primary fundraiser of the year,” said Steven M. Kant, M.D., president and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “We encourage anyone who cares about improving the lives of children and families in need to support this event that helps so many lives throughout our region.”

To learn more and buy tickets, visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/.