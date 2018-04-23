Sterling House holds flea market fundraiser June 2

Sterling House Community Center will hold their third annual Flea Market and Tag Sale on Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on the Sterling House front lawn and garden area. This community-wide event will support Sterling House Community Center in their efforts to maintain lower tuition costs.

Spaces are available to rent for $25. All proceeds from the spaces and tables will benefit the Sterling House Community Center.

Individuals may bring a table and sell their own goods and keep the profits. For more information, or to receive an application contact Priscilla Choquette at 203-378-2606, ext. 112 or [email protected].