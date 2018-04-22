After recording a season-low seven goals, recording double-digit scoring four times, and once logging nine tallies, the Bunnell High girls lacrosse team ran into Division I Central Michigan-bound goaltender Erin Owens and the St Joseph Cadets on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs were defeated 13-1 and fell to 4-4 heading into Tuesday’s South-West Conference showdown with New Fairfield. The Cadets, of the FCIAC, improved to 5-3.

Despite the outcome, there were some positives to take away, Bunnell coach Meghan Letko recognizes.

“It’s good to be pressured and see what our strengths are and what we need to work on,” Letko said. “They’re a good team. Good players, they’ve got good fundamentals, stickwork and defense.”

Morgan Reilly, assisted by Maura Kelly, scored for the Bulldogs.

Bunnell trailed just 2-1 midway through the first half, but surrendered a trio of St Joe’s net-finders in a span of just 42 seconds. It was 5-1 at the half and the Cadets pulled away early in the second session.

St Joseph was led by Jettke Gray, who not only scored four goals and had an assist but won 10 draw controls to help the Cadets maintain possession throughout much of the tilt.

Strong defense and goaltending kept the Bulldogs in the game for the first 25 minutes.

“They did a good job, especially our defense. They played a very strong team defense,” Letko said. “Holly Rosa and Kayla Zurlo were standouts in the back.”

Bunnell goaltender Tatiana Wright recorded 15 saves, preventing the Cadets from seizing control early on in this game.

“She’s awesome. She’s got the mentality. She’s focused, she’s intense, she’s a great asset to our team,” Letko said.

Wright enjoys her role.

“It’s fun. I really like it. You’re the last defender so you decide how the game’s going to go,” Wright said.

The Bunnell netminder did all she could to help give the Bulldogs a chance at a win, making five saves before halftime and another four stops just 1:40 into the before the Cadets began to pull away.

Rosa had five ground ball scoops, Reilly had four scoops, Ally Curcio had three grounders, Sam Vitka had two ground balls and Brianna Vitka had one ground ball pickup.

Reilly had four draw controls and Maura Kelly forced four turnovers.