Girls lacrosse: Martonak strikes again, Red Devils win in OT

By Stratford Star on April 22, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Cora Martonak scored a goal with 1:06 left in overtime to carry the Stratford High girls lacrosse team to a 9-8 victory over Foran High on Saturday.

“Cora scored two goals, one being the game winning goal for the second game in a row,” said coach Sarah Stevens after the Red Devils improved to 4-4. “Edie Threshie and captain Brianna LaPia both had hat tricks. Elle Moshier scored a goal and had two caused turnovers. Kasey Herrera made seven big saves on the defensive end, with three caused turnovers, and a ground ball.”

The Lions scored the last five goals in regulation, including a match-tying goal by Sam O’Neill with 1:42 remaining.

