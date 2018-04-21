The Bunnell High baseball team lost a 2-1 pitching dual to Weston High on Saturday.
Tyler Vancho went the distance for coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1 SWC).
Vancho scattered five hits, struck out six and allowed one earned run.
Justin Herrera had two hits. Taylor Perry had a RBI.
Weston (5-3, 2-0) rode a trio of pitchers to victory.
Dan Covino had a single and a sacrifice fly.
Daniel Santa-Maria had a single and a RBI.
Weston 100 010 0 – 2 5 1
Bunnell 000 001 0 – 1 7 2
Weston – Asa Forest, Andrew Weinbrum (6), Grayson Orr (7) and Jake Cavicchia
Bunnell – Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera
WP – Forest; SV – Orr; LP – Vancho (1-2)