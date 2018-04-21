The Bunnell High baseball team lost a 2-1 pitching dual to Weston High on Saturday.

Tyler Vancho went the distance for coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1 SWC).

Vancho scattered five hits, struck out six and allowed one earned run.

Justin Herrera had two hits. Taylor Perry had a RBI.

Weston (5-3, 2-0) rode a trio of pitchers to victory.

Dan Covino had a single and a sacrifice fly.

Daniel Santa-Maria had a single and a RBI.

Weston 100 010 0 – 2 5 1

Bunnell 000 001 0 – 1 7 2

Weston – Asa Forest, Andrew Weinbrum (6), Grayson Orr (7) and Jake Cavicchia

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera

WP – Forest; SV – Orr; LP – Vancho (1-2)