Baseball: Bunnell in pitcher’s dual with Weston

The Bunnell High baseball team lost a 2-1 pitching dual to Weston High on Saturday.

Tyler Vancho went the distance for coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1 SWC).

Vancho scattered five hits, struck out six and allowed one earned run.

Justin Herrera had two hits. Taylor Perry had a RBI.

Weston (5-3, 2-0) rode a trio of pitchers to victory.

Dan Covino had a single and a sacrifice fly.

Daniel Santa-Maria had a single and a RBI.

Weston   100 010 0  – 2 5 1

Bunnell   000 001 0 –  1 7 2

Weston – Asa Forest, Andrew Weinbrum (6), Grayson Orr (7) and Jake Cavicchia

Bunnell – Tyler Vancho and Justin Herrera

WP – Forest; SV – Orr; LP – Vancho (1-2)

