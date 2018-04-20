Stratford High’s baseball team went on the road to defeat Immaculate High in Danbury, 6-4, on Friday.

Kevan Duffy pitched into the sixth inning to get the win, as the Red Devils improved to 6-3 and evened their SWC slate at 1-1.

Braydon Seaburg threw the last two frames.

Seaburg had two doubles, a single, and scored two runs.

Duffy singled, doubled, and drove in two runs.

Patrick Ianetta had two hits and scored two runs for Immaculate, now 5-2.

Stratford 210 010 2 6-7-1

Immaculate 101 000 2 4-7-2