Stratford Star

Baseball: Stratford Red Devils top Immaculate

By Stratford Star on April 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Stratford High’s baseball team went on the road to defeat Immaculate High in Danbury, 6-4, on Friday.

Kevan Duffy pitched into the sixth inning to get the win, as the Red Devils improved to 6-3 and evened their SWC slate at 1-1.

Braydon Seaburg threw the last two frames.

Seaburg had two doubles, a single, and scored two runs.

Duffy singled, doubled, and drove in two runs.

Patrick Ianetta had two hits and scored two runs for Immaculate, now 5-2.

Stratford      210 010 2 6-7-1

Immaculate 101 000 2 4-7-2

Related posts:

  1. Girls golf: Stratford falls to Immaculate
  2. Cross country: Brown, Duffy lead Stratford Red Devils
  3. Boys basketball: Immaculate holds off Stratford High
  4. Baseball: Stratford done in by big inning

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: Rebels top Bunnell
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress