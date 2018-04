Bunnell High lost to Weston High, 13-5, in an SWC softball game on Friday.

Kelly Bavolacco and Brianna Ramos each had two singles and a double for Bunnell (2-5).

Riley Matto had a single and a double.

Mallory Rogers singled three times and scored four runs for Weston (2-6).

Weston 111 122 5 – 13 10 0

Bunnell 200 030 0 – 5 9 4