SHS seniors attend financial reality fair

On Thursday, April 28, Stratford High School seniors will attend a Financial Reality Fair at their school, sponsored by Sikorsky Credit Union. The fair gives high school students the opportunity to experience “real-life” finances based on their chosen profession. Students at Bunnell High School attended a fair at their school on April 3. 2018 marks the tenth year that Sikorsky Credit Union has held a Reality Fair for students in Stratford.

During the fair, students visit expense tables to spend their money on real-life choices, such as housing, transportation, food, and utilities. They are tempted along the way with nonessential expenses including pet ownership, electronics, concert tickets and vacations. Students also step up to spin the Wheel of Reality, which increases or decreases their cash flow and simulates unexpected events and expenses that occur in day-to-day life. After students visit all of the expense tables, they balance their budgets to see if they made the right choices to successfully live on their own. Students then meet with volunteer financial counselors who show how well they managed their budget.

For Lisa Waterbury, a Sikorsky Credit Union employee who was a first-time financial counselor, this event had a big impact. “This was my first time being involved and it is amazing to watch how students recognize the importance of budgeting and saving. I wish they had a fair like this when I was I high school.” Diane Christiano, coordinator of Career & Technology Education in Stratford added: “Every year I continue to be amazed how many high school students are surprised to learn what their parents spend and what it takes to run a household. For ten years now, Sikorsky Credit Union has partnered with us on the Reality Fair to help prepare students for this awakening as they transition from high school to college to the workforce.”