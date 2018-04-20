Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Korean film and food

Historical discussion by the Korean Spirit and Cultural Program will present the documentary, King Sejong the Great: The Everlasting Light of Korea, followed by a reenactment of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, followed by a cooking demonstration and the serving of Korean food Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public but seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 203-385-4162.

Great Movies You Missed

Twelfth annual Great Movies You Missed festival Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27 will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. Titles include: Get Out, Wind River, Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, Maudie and Faces/Places. Films will be shown uncut on widescreen daily at noon with a special evening showing of Call Me By Your Name at 7 p.m. Adult audiences only.

National Poetry Month

For the sixth year in a row, the Two Roads Brewing Company of Stratford will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April by honoring poet Robert Frost and the Stratford Library. The poet is the author of The Road Not Taken and the inspiration behind the brewing company’s name. The company currently is donating $1 to the Stratford Library for every pint poured on Tuesdays during April. The Library’s Board of Trustees will host a meet ‘n’ greet on Tuesday, April 17, from 5:30-7 p.m. and all supporters (21 years and older) are invited to stop by. Last year the Brewery donated more than $1,200 to the Library from the fundraiser. The money was used for books as well as music, film and lecture programs. The Two Roads Brewing Company is located on 1700 Stratford Avenue in Stratford.

Passport to CT libraries

To celebrate National Library Week during April, participants can let their library card open the doors of 124 Connecticut libraries by participating in the month-long Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. Sponsored by the Connecticut Library Association, the program invites residents of all ages to explore the diversity of public libraries.

Every participating library will offer a passport to their patrons (one for adults and one for children under 18) as well as a small gift upon sign-up. The patron will then visit at least five participating libraries during the month of April, having the passport stamped once at each library. Completed passports will be turned in to any participating library by May 7. Each library will then select a winner of the most libraries visited for submission to a second drawing, as well as a random drawing, which will be applied to a final drawing for four VISA gift card prizes (two adults of $150 each, two children of $100 each).

For more information about the Passport to Connecticut Libraries program and a full list of participating libraries, call the Adult Services Department of the Stratford Library at 203-385-4164.

Art exhibit

Original oil paintings by award-winning Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be the Library’s art exhibit through April. Free and open to the public. Original photography by Stratford’s Janice Pavlides will be the Library’s art exhibit through June.

Library benefit

Annual Library benefit, Murder is a Family Business is an interactive murder mystery evening featuring food, drinks and silent auction Saturday, April 28, 6:30, Stratford Oronoque Country Club. Invitation only event. For more information, call 203-385-4166 or email [email protected].

Original monologues

The women playwrights from Stratford SquareWrights present a series of eight original monologues written and performed by women Sunday, April 29, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Adult audiences. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Family concert

Free family concert from the Kingdom Life Children’s choir members Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m., Lovell Room.

Library volunteers sought

The Stratford Library Board is looking for people interested in volunteering for the Library on such projects as book sale, escape room, miniature golf and other fundraisers to benefit the agency. There will be a meeting for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, May 16, at 6:30, in the Board Room.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

Stratford Historical Society meets

Bi-monthly meeting of Stratford’s Historical Society will be held Saturday, May 19, 2-4 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Feeding Backyard Birds

Guest speaker Chris Petherick, lifelong bird enthusiast and owner of the Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Fairfield, will lead a talk on Feeding Backyard Birds on Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Hiking in New England

Guest author Jeff Romano will showcase day hiking opportunities throughout New England Monday, May 21, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Talk will reveal the region’s best hiking destinations and share advice and answer questions on how and where to plan your next hiking adventure. Copies of Romano’s three books will be available for purchase after his talk. Free and open to the public.

Library closed Sundays

The Stratford Library will be closed on Sundays, May 27 through Oct. 7.

Library closed Memorial Day

The Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate Wednesday, May 30, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.