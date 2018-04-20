Stratford Star

Girls lacrosse: Efficient Bunnell defeats Immaculate

By Stratford Star on April 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High girls lacrosse team defeated Immaculate of Danbury, 9-8, on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-3) took a 5-3 lead at the half and were efficient with their shots, as the Mustangs (1-6) out shot the locals 25-14.

Leading Bunnell were Sam Vitka (five goals, assist), Morgan Reilly (two goals), Maura Kelly (goal) and Kaitlyn Monteiro (goal).

Tatiana Wright made eight saves.

Leading Immaculate were Caroline Wax (three goals), Emma Baughman (two goals), Madison Halas (two goals) and Keri Vecchiariello (goal).

