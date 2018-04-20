The Bunnell High girls lacrosse team defeated Immaculate of Danbury, 9-8, on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-3) took a 5-3 lead at the half and were efficient with their shots, as the Mustangs (1-6) out shot the locals 25-14.

Leading Bunnell were Sam Vitka (five goals, assist), Morgan Reilly (two goals), Maura Kelly (goal) and Kaitlyn Monteiro (goal).

Tatiana Wright made eight saves.

Leading Immaculate were Caroline Wax (three goals), Emma Baughman (two goals), Madison Halas (two goals) and Keri Vecchiariello (goal).