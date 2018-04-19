Cora Martonak’s goal, with one tenth of a second left in regulation, lifted the Stratford High girls lacrosse team to a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over New Milford on Thursday night at Penders Field.

Martonak began her drive to the net with eight seconds remaining, before firing a shot which hit the upper right-hand side of the net just a fraction of a second before the final horn sounded.

It was Martonak’s third goal of the game.

Stratford (3-4) rallied from a 4-2 halftime deficit and outscored the Green Wave, 7-4, in the second half.

“We’ve had some really nice wins in the three years that I’ve coached here, but nothing like this,” said Stratford coach Sarah Stevens. “The girls picked up their play in the second half and it showed.”

All three of Martonak’s goals came in the final 16 minutes of the game, including one with 1:22 remaining which brought the Red Devils even for the last time.

Senior goalie Kasey Herrera made seven saves,

Kassidy Murtha had two goals and an assist.

New Milford (3-5) was led by Kelsie Baxter, who netted four goals and added an assist.