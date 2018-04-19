Stratford Star

Stratford’s Restaurant Week starts April 22

By Stratford Star on April 19, 2018 in Community, News ·

Come see what’s cooking in Stratford.  Stratford’s famous Restaurant Week begins Sunday, April 22 and runs through Saturday, April 28.  

More than 30 restaurants are participating this year.  For information on participating restaurants and “restaurant week menus” go to stratfordrestaurantweek.com on your computer or on your smartphone for the “mobile” website, a convenient way for mobile users to quickly find a menu during Restaurant Week.

This year’s pricing is $10.25 for lunch and dinner for $20.18 or $29.99 depending on the restaurant.

Public meeting for Center School demolition next Wednesday
