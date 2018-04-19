Stratford’s Restaurant Week starts April 22

Come see what’s cooking in Stratford. Stratford’s famous Restaurant Week begins Sunday, April 22 and runs through Saturday, April 28.

More than 30 restaurants are participating this year. For information on participating restaurants and “restaurant week menus” go to stratfordrestaurantweek.com on your computer or on your smartphone for the “mobile” website, a convenient way for mobile users to quickly find a menu during Restaurant Week.

This year’s pricing is $10.25 for lunch and dinner for $20.18 or $29.99 depending on the restaurant.