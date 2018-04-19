Public meeting for Center School demolition next Wednesday

Town officials will host a public meeting next week to talk with residents about the planned demolition of the former Center School building.

Officials from the town’s Department of Economic Development will host the meeting at 7 p.m. April 25 at the First Congregational Church of Stratford at 2301 Main St.

The meeting will include officials from Standard Demolition Services of Trumbull along with officials from the Stratford Health and Economic and Community Development departments who will answer questions about the demolition, including the timeline, procedures, health and safety.

Town Council members voted on April 9 to hire Standard Demolition to raze the former school, located at 55 Sutton Ave. The town will pay Standard Demolition $730,845 from part of a brownfield grant funding obtained two years for remediation and funding.

Mayor Laura Hoydick has said she wants to see the Center School site used for transit-oriented development with some parking. Neighbors of the former school have expressed concerns about what would go there and some have preferred the school be renovated for future use.

For more information on the meeting, call the Department of Economic Development at 203-381-1351.