The Stratford High girls track and field team defeated Masuk High 80-64 and lost to Joel Barlow 97-52 on Wednesday.

“We are off to a great start, with six girls qualifying for states and one for SWCs after our first meet,” said head coach Eliza Poulos. “We came in first place in the long jump against both teams as Chi Chi Anekwe jumped 15-5.

“Emily Goddard was first in the 300 hurdles (53 seconds) and Kristi Pena won the 100 meter dash (12.9).”

Stratford’s 4×100 relay team of Alanya Gatling, Ava Buckmir, Shae White and Pena ran a 52.4 to qualify for states.

Qualifying in the 400 were Isabella Moshier with a time of 62.3 and Anekwe at 64.0.

