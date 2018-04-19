Stratford Storm Lacrosse opened the spring lacrosse season by travelling to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for a college game day experience on Saturday, April 14.

Stratford Storm Lacrosse is the youth program, which is offered through Sterling House Community Center. The Storm’s 5/6th grade and 7/8th grade boys and girls travel teams played games with Trumbull Youth Lacrosse on Howze Field at West Point.

The players were then given the opportunity to listen to a “chalk talk” given by the Army men’s and women’s lacrosse programs. They were given the chance to ask questions and hear about what it is like to balance education and athletics, while in the case of a West Point student, also balancing the commitment to the U.S. Military.

After the chalk talk, the Storm families gathered together for a tailgate party, prior to attending the men’s and women’s college lacrosse games. What made this event even more special is that the Army teams played their games against Navy.

The event was organized by West Point alum and volunteer Storm lacrosse coach, Mike Hoynes, as well as Stratford Storm directors Dave Estrella and John Karafa.

This is the second season that the Storm program has taken part in such a college experience. Last year, two of the boy’s teams took part in an experience at Fairfield University, while two of the girl’s teams again travelled to West Point. The children are not only given the chance to play lacrosse on these amazing fields, but they are also given a glimpse into the life of a student athlete.

Stratford Storm Lacrosse is focused on offering the game of lacrosse to the entire community. The program is able to offer a great lacrosse experience through its fundraising efforts, and with grants received from US Lacrosse.

The Storm recently received the First Stick Grant from US Lacrosse, which provided equipment to the Storm which has since been provided to new players. The First Stick Grant also provided free US Lacrosse membership for 40 of the Storm players and its coaches.

The Stratford Storm is active in its fundraising efforts and have received donations from such organizations as ConRes, MySmile Orthodontics, Select Physical Therapy, Milford Bank and Yazluk Insurance. These donations are used to grow the game of lacrosse in the town of Stratford and to provide the Storm players with the best possible lacrosse experiences.

Stratford Storm Lacrosse offers programs for children from preschool through 8th grade. For information on Stratford Storm Lacrosse, visit stratfordsterlinghouselacrosse.org.