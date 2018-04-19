The Stratford High baseball team lost to Masuk High, 12-1, on Wednesday.

Masuk broke open and ended the game with a nine-run bottom of the fifth.

Brendan Duffy suffered his first loss. Cam Smith relieved in the fifth.

Braydon Seaburg had Stratford’s only hit and only run.

He scored in the top of third on Logan Zezima’s sacrifice fly.

Masuk’s Nick Lorusso was the star of the game — winning pitcher throwing a one hitter, with six strikeouts.

He also singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in two.

Stratford is now 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the SWC.