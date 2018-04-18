The Bunnell High girls track team defeated Kolbe, lost to Weston and Weston topped the Cougars on Wednesday.
Shot Put: Jayda Kuley (K) 24-3; Discus: Jasmine St. Clair (B) 91-9; Javelin: Hannah McLaughlin (B) 98-7; Pole Vault: Elise Russell (W) 10-0; High Jump: Hannah Greene (W) 5-0; Long Jump: Sophia Rico (W) 15-3; Triple Jump: Caroline Wertlieb (W) 32-4; 4×800: Weston 11:12 (Khan, Ascher, Yung, Gutowski); 4×100: Weston 51.4 (Russell, Greene, Bigelow, Rico); 100 hurdles: Susie Poisson (B) 19.1; 100: Keseri Gonzalez (B) 13.1; 1600: Kathleen Murphy (W) 5:44; 400: Emma Radisch (W) 62.2; 300 hurdles: Caroline Cassol (W) 55.0; 800: Kathleen Murphy (W) 2:24.9; 200: Gonzalez (B) 27.1; 3200: Claire Samson (W) 13:50; 4×400: Weston 4:25 (Bigelow, Kesselmark, Kiebon, Radisch).