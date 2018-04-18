Stratford Star

Girls track: Lady Bulldogs open spring season

By Stratford Star on April 18, 2018

The Bunnell High girls track team defeated Kolbe, lost to Weston and Weston topped the Cougars on Wednesday.

Shot Put: Jayda Kuley (K) 24-3; Discus: Jasmine St. Clair (B) 91-9; Javelin: Hannah McLaughlin (B) 98-7; Pole Vault: Elise Russell (W) 10-0; High Jump: Hannah Greene (W) 5-0; Long Jump: Sophia Rico (W) 15-3; Triple Jump: Caroline Wertlieb (W) 32-4; 4×800: Weston 11:12 (Khan, Ascher, Yung, Gutowski); 4×100: Weston 51.4 (Russell, Greene, Bigelow, Rico); 100 hurdles: Susie Poisson (B) 19.1; 100: Keseri Gonzalez (B) 13.1; 1600: Kathleen Murphy (W) 5:44; 400: Emma Radisch (W) 62.2; 300 hurdles: Caroline Cassol (W) 55.0; 800: Kathleen Murphy (W) 2:24.9; 200: Gonzalez (B) 27.1; 3200: Claire Samson (W) 13:50; 4×400: Weston 4:25 (Bigelow, Kesselmark, Kiebon, Radisch).

