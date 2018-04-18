Colin Richards pitched the Bunnell High baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Brookfield on Wednesday.

Richards threw six shutout innings, before Max Honafius came on in the seventh to complete the six-hitter.

Richards had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 SWC).

Tyler Vancho went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Dylan Kovacs, Alex Koletar, Anthony Broadhurst and Emilio Jasso all had a hit and an RBI.

John Garizio went 2 for 3 and Sam Weigel hit a double for the Bobcats (2-4, 0-1).

Brookfield 000 000 0 – 0 6 2

Bunnell 007 000 X – 7 11 1

Brookfield – Michael Kolf, Harrison Ashley(3), and John Garizio

Bunnell – Colin Richards, Max Honafius(7), and Justin Herrera

WP – Colin Richards (1-1)

LP – Michael Kolf (1-1)