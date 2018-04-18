Colin Richards pitched the Bunnell High baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Brookfield on Wednesday.
Richards threw six shutout innings, before Max Honafius came on in the seventh to complete the six-hitter.
Richards had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 SWC).
Tyler Vancho went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Dylan Kovacs, Alex Koletar, Anthony Broadhurst and Emilio Jasso all had a hit and an RBI.
John Garizio went 2 for 3 and Sam Weigel hit a double for the Bobcats (2-4, 0-1).
Brookfield 000 000 0 – 0 6 2
Bunnell 007 000 X – 7 11 1
Brookfield – Michael Kolf, Harrison Ashley(3), and John Garizio
Bunnell – Colin Richards, Max Honafius(7), and Justin Herrera
WP – Colin Richards (1-1)
LP – Michael Kolf (1-1)