Stratford Star

Baseball: Richards pitches Bulldogs past Bobcats

By Stratford Star on April 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Colin Richards pitched the Bunnell High baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Brookfield on Wednesday.

Richards threw six shutout innings, before Max Honafius came on in the seventh to complete the six-hitter.

Richards had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 SWC).

Tyler Vancho went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Dylan Kovacs, Alex Koletar, Anthony Broadhurst and Emilio Jasso all had a hit and an RBI.

John Garizio went 2 for 3 and Sam Weigel hit a double for the Bobcats (2-4, 0-1).

Brookfield    000 000 0 – 0 6 2

Bunnell        007 000 X – 7 11 1

Brookfield – Michael Kolf, Harrison Ashley(3), and John Garizio

Bunnell – Colin Richards, Max Honafius(7), and Justin Herrera

WP – Colin Richards (1-1)

LP – Michael Kolf (1-1)

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Bunnell takes it to Cougars, win 24-3
  2. Baseball: Bulldogs rally to win in seventh inning
  3. Baseball: Bunnell wastes fine pitching performance
  4. Baseball: Bunnell slugs way to shutout win

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: Bunnell High sweeps Notre Dame Next Post Girls track: Lady Bulldogs open spring season
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress