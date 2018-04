The Bunnell High girls golf team lost to Masuk High, 212-296, at Oronoque Country Club’s par 36 front nine front nine on Wednesday.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were junior Danka Hlinka 65, senior Kellie Taylor 75, senior Debra Caminade 77 and junior Sasha Kalson 79.

Emma Michetti 48, Sofia Heinrich 52, Lindsey Breyan 56 and Kaitlyn Logan 56 led Masuk.

Bunnell’s next match is April 19 at Oronoque versus Barlow.