Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual, globally celebrated event that asks people to think about and environmentally respect the world we live in. That starts at the local level.

For the 30th year, volunteers will venture to the waters of the Housatonic River Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Housatonic River Cleanup. Help is still needed, and the carelessly discarded trash is attacked from both land and sea. Those interested can check in either at the Sunnyside Boat Ramp in Shelton of the Birdseye Boat Ramp in Stratford.

Nearby, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host the Pequonnock River Festival at the zoo Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include tree plantings, a river cleanup, a study of the life in the river, tours of the fish ladder led by the Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound, casting lessons and fishing.

Then Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Stratford Point, Soundkeeper Bill Lucey, Stratford state Rep. Joe Gresko, and the Biology Department at Sacred Heart University are inviting volunteers to a marsh grass planting on Earth Day to help restore the eroding shoreline.

The first Earth Day took place in 1970 and was organized by Gaylord Nelson, a former Wisconsin senator, in an effort to raise awareness about water and air pollution. On the first Earth Day, 20 million Americans participated in voicing their concerns and raising awareness about environmental problems, including oil spills, toxic dumps and endangered animals.

The first international Earth Day took place in 1990, with 200 million people from 141 countries discussing the importance of preserving the environment and thinking of ways to actively protect the environment.

This year marks the 48th celebration of Earth Day, and since the establishment of Earth Day, people have put forth the effort to make sustainable and environmentally beneficial changes. In the United States, government officials enacted the Clean Air and Water acts as well as the Endangered Species Act. People are using cleaner alternatives to oil and are recycling.

Another important aspect of Earth Day is remembering we are not its only inhabitants. This is the time of year when many baby animals can be spotted — and sometimes mistaken for abandoned. Use caution and give these animal families their space.

Remember that you can do something to protect the environment every day of the year, not just on Earth Day.