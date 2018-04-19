Student wins state CT Fire Prevention Poster Contest

On March 22, 2018, Elise Morsanutto, a 4th Grader from Wilcoxson School, won the 2017-2018 Connecticut Fire Prevention Poster Contest. The Connecticut FAIR Plan has sponsored the contest for more than 30 years.

Elise, her parents, Christian and Elena Morsanutto, her teacher, Kim Abate, and Lieutenant Roy Minton from the Stratford Fire Department, attended the annual luncheon at the Chowder Pot in Hartford, to honor and recognize all the county contest winners. The contest’s motto is Fire Prevention-Everyone, Everyday, and is intended to help spread the word about fire prevention.

After enjoying lunch and a magic show, Jerry Brooks, anchor of Channel 30 News in Hartford and the Master of Ceremonies, called each of the county winners forward to be recognized. He then called Elise back up to announce she was the Connecticut statewide winner. Elise was awarded a check for $750 and two framed copies of her poster. One poster now hangs at Wilcoxson School and the other hangs in her home.

Each year, Stratford firefighters visit young school-age children to teach them important fire safety messages. In addition, the Stratford Fire Marshal’s office visits all fourth and fifth graders to reinforce fire safety and encourage maximum participation in the contest. The Stratford Fire Marshal, Deputy Chief Brian Lampart and his staff want to take this opportunity to congratulate Elise and thank her for her participation.

The Stratford Fire Department would like to remind all residents to maintain working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to help protect their families from the potential of fires and carbon monoxide emergencies.