Milestones Behavioral Services honors Stratford resident

Stratford resident Robert Sanford will receive the Milestones Going the Extra Miles Dedication and Commitment Award on May 12 at the 20th Anniversary Gala for Milestones Behavioral Services (formerly Connecticut Center for Child Development). Sanford is the vocational coordinator supervisor for Milestones, a not-for-profit with schools, evaluation, adult day services and outreach programs for infants through adults on the autism spectrum, with three campuses in Milford and Orange.

Sanford has been with Milestones for 13 years working with teens and adults on the autism spectrum. As vocational coordinator supervisor, he has increased the number of job training sites from five to 30. Prior to this position, he was in the classroom and was Milestones’ summer camp and after school coordinator. A graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University, he is a lifelong Stratford, where he lives with his wife, Tracy, and their two children.

The May 12 gala will include jazz, live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing and will be held at the Omni Hotel, 155 Temple Street, New Haven, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Milestones Development at 203-799-4110, ext. 660; to purchase tickets visit MBS-Inc.org/gala.