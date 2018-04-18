Bunnell High defeated visiting Foran High, 13-8, in boys lacrosse on Saturday. Anthony Trovarelli had four goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (2-3). Scoring two goals each were Charles Stewart, Ryan Deak, Jacob Kudysech and James Savko. Jarrod Davis had a goal. Stewart had three assists, Deak one and Savko one. Josh Auten made 13 saves.

Stratford boys lacrosse

Stratford High lost to Bethel High, 10-6, on Thursday. Gavin Scofield and Tyler Ciccia each had two goals. Randy Nightingale and Ryan Brault each added one. Dan Cox had 8 saves.

Bunnell girls lacrosse

Bunnell High won an 11-10 decision from Foran High on Saturday. Sam Vitka helped the Lady Bulldogs rally from a 7-5 halftime deficit as she finished with five goals and an assist. Morgan Reilly and Maura Kelly each scored two goals. Kaitlyn Monteiro and Christina diBenedito had one goal a piece. Holly Rosa had an assist. Tatiana Wight made 11 saves, as Bunnell improved to 3-3. Bunnell lost to New Milford on Thursday. Vitka scored seven goals and Kelly one. Wright made 11 saves.

Bunnell girls tennis

Bunnell High dropped a 5-2 decision to Bethel on Friday. Singles: Sophia Islam (Be) def. Cecilia Vicens-Aca 6-1, 6-3; Camyryn Walsh (Be) def. Mikaela Puzzo 6-3, 6-0; Nathalie Barrios (Bu) def. Livia Oprea 6-2, 6-2; Samantha Gross (Be) def. Sara Salej 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Isabela Oprea/Rachel Houlihan (Be) def. Maddy DeGregorio/Carrie Lutian 6-1, 6-3; Gabriella Mendonca/Grace Ballard (Be) def Samantha Elmadjian /Amari Campfield 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Sandy Barrios/Keane Alindato (Bu) def. Lindsey Conway/Tara Donohue 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8). Bunnell earlier lost to Weston High, 5-2. Singles: Lila Possik (W) def. Cecilia Vicens-Aca 6-0, 6-2; Mariel Zech (W) def. Mikaela Puzzo 6-0, 6-0; Nathalie Barrios (B) def. Emily Xu 6-1, 6-4; Kerina Mandl (B) won by forfeit. Doubles: Claire DiMarco/Annika Mirchandani (W) def. Maddy DeGregorio/Carrie Lutian 6-0, 6-1; Samantha Godwin/Audrey Levine (W) def Sara Salej/Amari Campfield 6-0, 6-3; Elizabeth Byek/Grace Bartunek (W) def.Samantha Elmadjian/Sandy Barrios 6-2, 6-1.