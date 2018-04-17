Bunnell High’s baseball team defeated Joel Barlow, 14-0, in an SWC contest in Redding on Tuesday.

Coach Juan Lopez’ Bulldogs (2-3) banged out 14 hits, played errorless defense, and scored nine runs in the seventh inning.

Dylan Kovacs went 3-for-3.

Tyler Cartagena and Herrera were 2-for-4.

Alex Koletar had two hits and pitched six scoreless innings, scattering six hits.

Bunnell 011 003 9 – 14 14 0

Barlow 000 000 0 – 0 7 2

Bunnell – Alex Koletar, Brett Batka (7) and Justin Herrera

Barlow – Edward Fletcher, Tiernan Lynch (6), Jacob Lenes (7) and Ben Ciardullo

WP – Koletar (1-1)

LP – Fletcher (0-2)