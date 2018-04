Stratford High’s softball team scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-4 victory over Weston High on Tuesday.

Adrianna Tomaj was 4-for-4 with a triple.

Taylor Lubas had a triple and two singles.

Angela Grindrod had two hits, including a home run.

Melissa Uhrynowski was 3-for-4.

Rachel Newall had three hits and drove in two runs.

Skylar Boibeaux hit a triple.

Grindrod struck out seven Trojans.