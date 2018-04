Stratford singer Simon Fleger will be the guest entertainer at the Friends of Square One Theatre Company annual luncheon on Thursday, April 26, at noon, at the Mill River Country Club, 4567 Main Street .

Proceeds go directly to the William A. Barry Scholarship Fund which awards two students each year from both Stratford high schools.

Fleger also plays piano, clarinet, bassoon, tuba and saxophone. He sings with the Stratford Sister Cities Choir and the Hamden-based Z’mirah Choral.