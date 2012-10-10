Edward P. Jurkowski, age 93, of Stratford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 9, 2012 at St. Vincent Medical Center.

Mr. Jurkowski was born in Middletown, New York to the late Joseph and Waleria (Rudek) Jurkowski and had been an area resident since the late 1940s.

He was a World War II U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mr. Jurkowski was retired from Dresser Industries where he had been employed for 33 years and served as a union steward. He had previously been employed at Chance-Voight and Acme Shear.

Mr. Jurkowski enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. He was a patron of the arts and enjoyed theater, music and museums.

He is survived by his devoted sister, Stephanie P. Jurkowski of Stratford; niece, Valerie Stasalovich and her husband, Ralph, of the Huntington section of Shelton; and nephew, Joseph Perry and his wife, Kasey, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Helen Perry and her husband, Angelo; and a brother, Walter Jurkowski and his wife, Jean.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, October 12, 2012 at 10:30 am at St. James Church with a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Rev. Thomas F. Lynch. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 9 am to 10 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make contributions in his memory to either Thomas Merton House, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

