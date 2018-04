Obituary: Patricia L. Kostelnik

Patricia Lee (McCabe) Kostelnik died April 13, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She was born on December 19, 1935, in New York City, New York.

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Kostelnik Jr.

She is survived by four children: Joseph Kostelnik III, Ft. Collins, Colo.; Douglas Kostelnik, Tampa, Fla.; Lee Kostelnik, Cairns, Australia; Allison Schroeder (Jeffery) Madison, CT. Five grandchildren: Edmund & Jennifer Kostelnik and Kyle, Erin & Emily Schroeder, and one great-granddaughter, Rylee Kostelnik.

Private burial arrangements.