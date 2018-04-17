Town to reopen Grasso Center pool

People with disabilities often have challenges if they want to go swimming.

So the town of Stratford is working to give them a place to take a cool dip as the pool at the former Ella Grasso Center will reopen later this month.

Town officials announced recently that they will reopen the former state facility off Armory Road at a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. April 25.

The pool was transferred from the state’s Department of Disability Services to the town’s control. It offers disability access, and the town’s Department of Public Works has been working to restore it for public use.

“It’s on grade, so it’s easy access in, and when you actually get in the pool, there’s a ramp in the water that goes down, so if you have a wheelchair or walker, it’s an easier grade down,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said after the Town Council’s April 9 meeting.

The state closed the Grasso Center, which served as home for people with developmental disabilities, two years ago. The Grasso Center served Stratford, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Trumbull, Milford, Easton, and Monroe.

Hoydick said the town is in talks with the state to have the Grasso Center conveyed to Stratford. Should talks go as planned, the town would designate it for housing and municipal use. The state would have use of one building on the site for a dental clinic and administrative offices, she said.

Hoydick said the town would have to own the site, but could lease it for residential usage. The change could happen, she said, once the state legislature passes a conveyance bill.