Let’s get a Board of Ed audit done

To the Editor:

Who wouldn’t want to find a way to do things better, more efficiently? Many of us would love to have someone come in and tell us how to save money, be more frugal, and apply better safeguards to live more comfortably and efficiently.

Annually, we hear the same mantra echoing from the Board of Education – give us more money! Not once, even during the years of the Great Recession, have they done with the same or less. During that time, they continued the non-union raises, rather than doing like many — appreciating the fact that you had a job to go to, weren’t forced to take a pay cut, looking for work, or collect unemployment.

There has been a very loud bipartisan outcry from many taxpayers in Stratford, young and old, with and without children in the school system, for an operational audit of the accounting practices at the Stratford Board of Education. Newly elected members of the Board of Education stated they were for an operational audit. They were elected and, now, they’ll agree as long as someone else pays for it. But, I ask, where does most of the Board of Ed money come from? It comes from the taxes of the hard-working people of Stratford. So, essentially, the $30,000 to $50,000 it would cost for the audit would be paid for by the taxpayers, via the Board of Education.

So, I say, get it done. It will provide peace of mind to the taxpayers, and teach the Board of Education how to run more efficiently – may even find a few more dollars savings! Looks to me like it would be money well spent rather than putting good money after bad.