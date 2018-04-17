Stratford Star

College lacrosse: Trevor Ross Little East Player of Week

By Stratford Star on April 17, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Eastern Connecticut State University junior long-stick midfielder Trevor Ross from Stratford was recognized as the All-Little East Conference Player of the Week.

In the team’s match Saturday, he spearheaded a defense that allowed UMass Boston to put only 12 of its 37 shots on net and held LEC points leader Clay Arnold to no points on one shot in an 8-3 LEC road victory.

Ross picked up four ground balls and caused three turnovers in the team’s second straight LEC win and third win overall in its last four matches.

In 11 matches this year, Ross is third on the team with 33 ground balls and has also caused ten turnovers and chipped in two assists.

The Warriors (6-5, 2-1 Little East) visit Western Connecticut Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Little East Conference match.

Related posts:

  1. Lacrosse: Eastern’s Bodington, Ross feted by LEC
  2. Cross country: Ariel Smith captains ECSU to title
  3. Ariel Smith honored by Little East Conference
  4. College soccer: Maggie Bodington earns All America

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post League of Women Voters presents symposium on international relations Next Post Let’s get a Board of Ed audit done
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress