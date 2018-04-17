Eastern Connecticut State University junior long-stick midfielder Trevor Ross from Stratford was recognized as the All-Little East Conference Player of the Week.

In the team’s match Saturday, he spearheaded a defense that allowed UMass Boston to put only 12 of its 37 shots on net and held LEC points leader Clay Arnold to no points on one shot in an 8-3 LEC road victory.

Ross picked up four ground balls and caused three turnovers in the team’s second straight LEC win and third win overall in its last four matches.

In 11 matches this year, Ross is third on the team with 33 ground balls and has also caused ten turnovers and chipped in two assists.

The Warriors (6-5, 2-1 Little East) visit Western Connecticut Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Little East Conference match.